Waqar Masood likely to get finance ministry in caretaker set-up

ISLAMABAD: Former finance secretary Waqar Masood is likely to get finance minister in caretaker set-up as the interim government shortlisted names to be taken in the first round of the federal cabinet, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reportedly completed the consultation process for appointing individuals to the interim cabinet.

According to sources, the caretaker prime minister has chosen to have a smaller cabinet and personally review the profiles of all potential candidates.

Sources claimed that Dr Waqar Masood’s name was being considered for the position of caretaker finance minister. Meanwhile, industrialist Dr Gohar Ejaz – who was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz – is set to be given the commerce and industry ministry portfolio.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti will serve as the caretaker interior minister. Moreover, names of Syed Muhammad Ali and former Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem were being considered for caretaker information minister slot.

In addition, Tabish Gohar is set to be given the energy ministry portfolio, while Aneeq Ahmed will serve as the caretaker federal minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony.

Sources have revealed that columnist Almas Haider, Umar Saif, Dr Amhad Saqib, and former SECP chairman Muhammad Ali Ghuman are likely to join the caretaker federal cabinet.

Sources also claimed that oath taking ceremony will take place at President House tomorrow (Thursday) at 05:00pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that interim PM Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office on August 14.

After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.