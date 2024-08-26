Waqar, Misbah, Sarfaraz among mentors appointed for Champions Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed five legendary cricketers as mentors for the Champions Cup team.

The mentors, who have been given three-year contracts, include Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis. The selection process for these positions was transparent and rigorous, as stated by the PCB.

The first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12 to 29 September.

Best of the best cricketers from the country will feature in the single-league competition that will also serve as the homecoming of men’s seniors’ competitive cricket in Faisalabad after nearly two years. The last domestic men’s 50-over match played at the Iqbal Stadium was in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five Champions Cup side mentors have played 1,621 international matches between them, scoring a total of 32,780 runs and taking 1,503 wickets between them.

Of the five, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik are two-time ICC Event winners, Misbah is a one-time ICC Event winner and ACC Asia Cup 2012 winning captain, while Saqlain and Waqar were members of the side that played in the 1999 World Cup final.

“I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men’s cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

“These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development.

“The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan’s cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level.”

ABOUT THE MENTORS

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, who led his side to victories in 26 out of 56 Tests, including inspiring Pakistan to No.1 in the ICC Test Team Rankings in August 2016

In 2014, equaled the then world record of fastest Test century by hitting a 56-ball 100 against Australia in Abu Dhabi

Featured in two 50-over World Cups, three T20 World Cups and three ICC Champions Trophy events

Was a member of the side that played the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and won the tournament two years later at Lord’s

One of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2017

Saqlain Mushtaq

Is the fastest to 250 ODI wickets and took most ODI wickets in a calendar year

Is second on the list of most consecutive five-wickets in an ODI innings

Took two hat-tricks in ODIs, including one in a World Cup

Is the inventor of ‘Doosra’

Played in three World Cups and two Champions Trophy events

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Captained Pakistan to victories in the ICC U19 World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017, was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ACC Asia Cup 2012

Led Pakistan to No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings

Holds the record for most dismissals in an ODI (all 6 catches)

Only the second wicket-keeper to have captained his side in 50 or more ODIs; 17 th on the ODI list of wicket-keepers with 2,000 runs and 100 dismissals

on the ODI list of wicket-keepers with 2,000 runs and 100 dismissals Also played in two 50-over World Cups and one T20 World Cup

Shoaib Malik

Played in 2007 and 2019 50-over World Cup; featured in six T20 World Cups, including captaining the side in the 2007 event; and, six Champions Trophy tournaments

Is 33 rd on the list of ODI players with 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches

on the list of ODI players with 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches Holds the record for one of the longest international careers, spanning over 19 years and 245 days

Has appeared in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is in which he has scored 11,867 runs and taken 218 wickets

He is considered as one of the most sought after and busiest cricketers in franchise cricket

