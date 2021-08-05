Waqar Zaka pledges $5k to Arshad Nadeem if he scores Olympic medal

After cricketer Shadab Khan’s pledge to support Olympian Talha Talib, Waqar Zaka has also stepped up and promised $5000 for Olympian Arshad Nadeem who qualified for the Javelin Throw final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Waqar Zaka took to Twitter on Aug. 4 to announce his personal share of prize money for Nadeem if he manages to clinch a medal for Pakistan at the Tokyo 2020 Javelin Throw final on Aug. 7.

“I will personally give 5000 USD for Arshad Nadeem if he is able to get gold or silver or even bonze in Olympic 2020, javelin throw competition,” tweeted Zaka, adding details about the competitions’ timing.

Waqar Zaka also strongly believes that the “90m mark is coming.” Khanewal-born Nadeem made it to the final of men’s javelin throw with a throw of 85.16m.

Nadeem made history with his throw, as he became the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Though Arshad is not a new name for those who follow the sport in Pakistan but for the general public, he has emerged as an unlikely hero, who is now their final hope at the Olympics, where he sealed his spot with a record-breaking performance at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nadeem had won the men’s gold on day 7 with a new event record distance of 86.29 metres.