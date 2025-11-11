ATC issues arrest warrant for Waqas Akram, orders blocking of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul’s passports

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Waqas Akram, Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Sangjani Jalsa case.

The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra after Sheikh Waqas Akram failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

The court also ordered the blocking of passports of PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul, directing the authorities to take necessary action and submit a compliance report.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until December 3.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the PTI has been completely exposed after helping the government pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority in the Senate, ARY News reported.

“PTI makes big claims but delivers nothing. They mislead people, and now their real faces have been revealed before the nation,” Vawda said in a statement.

He added that no member of the opposition took part in the debate on the amendment nor opposed it, which shows that the legislation was passed with joint consensus. “I had already said the 27th Constitutional Amendment would pass easily, like water,” he remarked.

The senator claimed that even in the National Assembly, the amendment would be approved smoothly. “PTI was on board; they’ll keep putting on a drama for the public,” he said.

Vawda further stated that PTI senators failed to vote where opposition votes were needed but supported the government when assistance was required. “They exposed themselves by their own conduct,” he said.

Praising PTI Senator Saifullah Abro for voting in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Vawda said, “Abro fulfilled his national duty, and such people deserve appreciation. If we don’t value individuals like him, then who will we value?”

He added that the 27th Constitutional Amendment was crucial for Pakistan’s security and was passed with broad support, including help from PTI.