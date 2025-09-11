Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket

Pakistan left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

The development was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release stating that the 37-year-old represented Pakistan in a solitary T20I in November 2018 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

He became the 80th player to represent Pakistan in the shortest format of the game at the top level.

Waqas returned figures of 2-21 in 1.5 overs in his lone outing for the country, taking wickets of Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance in the span of five balls.

Faisalabad-born Waqas Maqsood also played 81 first-class, 56 List A, and 68 T20 matches between 2011 and 2023.

The former Karachi Kings pacer took 294 wickets in first-class cricket, while 87 and 77 wickets in List A and T20, respectively.

He represented Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across 20 games.

During his stint in PSL, he has taken 27 wickets at an average of 22.40.