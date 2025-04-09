Waqf Amendment Act not to be implemented in West Bengal, says CM

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Waqf Amendment Act will not be enforced in the state.



Addressing a Jain community event in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee reassured the public, particularly minority groups, of her commitment to safeguarding their rights and properties.

She emphasized that Bengal will not adopt any “divide and rule” policies, reiterating her dedication to unity and harmony.

Banerjee acknowledged the concerns surrounding the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Act, which has sparked protests in various regions.

Mamata Banerjee assured the audience, “Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal that divides and rules us. Bengal’s message is ‘live and let live.'”

The Chief Minister also urged the public to avoid political provocations, stating, “If someone incites you to gather for political motives, please refrain. Remember, Didi is here to protect you and your property. Together, we can achieve anything.”

Highlighting the importance of unity, Mamata Banerjee remarked, “Our goal is always to unite, not divide. When we stand together, the nation prospers.

Read More: Explainer: What is the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, and Why is it Controversial?



Some are tarnishing Bengal’s image, claiming Hindus are unprotected here. But who ensures everyone’s safety? This is Bengal, where all communities coexist peacefully.”

Banerjee’s stance comes amidst ongoing debates over the Waqf Amendment Act, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received presidential assent.

The Act has been criticized for its potential impact on minority rights, particularly in states like West Bengal.

The Waqf Amendment Act has been a contentious issue, with protests erupting in districts like Murshidabad.

This debate highlights broader concerns about minority rights and religious freedom in India, and critics argue that the Act undermines minority rights by introducing stricter regulations on Waqf properties.

Banerjee’s opposition reflects her broader political stance on protecting minority communities, safeguard the cultural and religious autonomy and promoting religious harmony.