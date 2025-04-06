Waqf Board Act: Chandrashekhar Azad slams BJP

President Azad Samaj Party and MLA Chandrashekhar Azad slammed Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government for imposing Waqf Board Act on Muslims.

Chandrashekhar Azad launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led central government during his address at a conference in his home district on Saturday.

He accused the government of forcefully imposing the Waqf Board Act on Muslims, claiming that Dalit communities are unsafe not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the entire country. He asserted that both Dalits and minorities are living in fear under the current regime.

Commenting on the Rana Sanga controversy, Chandrashekhar Azad criticised those exploiting such issues to advance their political agendas, accusing them of diverting public attention from real challenges.

He lamented that pressing issues like unemployment and inflation are being neglected, as the government focuses solely on communal narratives involving Hindus and Muslims.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in the country and particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Azad claimed that states ruled by the BJP are witnessing direct attacks on the Constitution. He warned that the very existence of the Bahujan community is under threat.