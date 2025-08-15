‘War 2’ registers unwanted box office record for YRF spy universe

Bollywood A-lister Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr. NTR-led ‘War 2’, co-starring Kiara Advani, has registered an unwanted box office feat for YRF’s spy universe on its opening day.

The hotly anticipated sixth film of YRF’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful spy universe, and the sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ (2019), finally arrived in theatres on Thursday, August 14, and per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, the title has emerged as the lowest Hindi-language opener for the franchise.

According to the details, ‘War 2’, made on a massive budget of INR400 crores, opened to generally negative reviews from critics, with one labelling it as a ‘glossy snooze-fest’.

Moreover, the title grossed INR52.5 crores in its ticket sales on opening day; however, only INR29 crores of it came from the Hindi version, making it a big disappointment for the makers.

It is worth noting here that the film’s prequel made INR53 crore on its opening day, INR51 crore of which was from the Hindi circuit, whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ (INR55 crore) and all three ‘Tiger’ films of Salman Khan opened equally well.

Notably, ‘War 2’ marks the Bollywood debut of Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in the spy universe, while Roshan reprises his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a former intelligence agent. The ensemble cast of the Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Varun Badola among others.

Also Read: ‘Mirzapur’ actor calls out YRF casting director over uncomfortable audition