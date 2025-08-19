Punjab War Book being modernized for public safety, critical infrastructure protection

LAHORE: An important meeting was held at the Punjab Home Department under the chairmanship of Secretary Home Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi regarding the preparation of the updated Punjab War Book.

According to the Home Department spokesperson, the 1981 War Book is being revised to meet modern requirements.

Officials were briefed on the roles of 33 departments in case of enemy aggression, with clear responsibilities being defined for each institution.

The meeting discussed the protection of key installations and public safety, as well as strategies to counter drone strikes, cyber-attacks, and missile threats.

Lawmaking for the establishment of shelters and bunkers in urban areas also came under consideration.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring food and medicine supplies, keeping hospitals fully functional, preventing propaganda on social media, and ensuring the flow of authentic information.

District-level control rooms have been activated, and Civil Defense is being provided with modern resources. District and divisional intelligence committees will be given additional powers, while Civil Defense has been instructed to identify shelter locations.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Tariq Chauhan, Dr. Rizwan, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Colonel Shehzad Amir, and other senior officials.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Punjab War Book is being comprehensively updated in line with current challenges.

