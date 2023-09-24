Watch: Warner bats right-handed against Ashwin leaves his teammates in splits

The Australian left-handed opener David Warner left Pat Cummins and his teammates in split as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for four in the second ODI against India.

David Warner usually bats left-handed, but he tried batting right-handed in the second ODI against India on September 24 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

In the 13th over of Australia’s run-chase, Warner tried to counter R Ashwin by batting right-handed. After picking up a single in the very first ball, he smashed the Indian spinner for a four through backward square leg.

Just when it seemed that Warner was finding it easier to tackle Ashwin by being a right-hander, he gave away his wicket. In the first ball of the 15th over, a right-handed Warner went for a reverse sweep and ended up missing the ball altogether.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia needed more than 11 runs per over at that juncture. India made a massive total of 399/5 in the first innings. However, due to rain interruption in the second innings, the match officials reduced the match to a 33-over affair with 317 target.

The Australian batting line up could not chased down the total and were all out at 217 in 28.2 with India claiming victory by 99 runs.