Acquiring Warner Bros. could be the make-or-break deal for Netflix.
- By Shargeel Sheikh -
- Dec 08, 2025
I can’t help but recall some of those old cartoons and movies where highly creative artists sign contracts with powerful record labels and companies, only to end up becoming their slaves and dancing to their greedy wishes. Netflix buying Warner Bros. is a deal that pretty much resembles this, and much, much more.
Corporations are ruthless, even those working in the creative industry. They are solely focused on profit. They change their decisions fast. They care little about the creative freedom, the jobs of the people involved, or the relationships based on the decades-long investment in quality storytelling and impacting generations.
The Warner Bros. takeover is another sign of the rapidly transforming media landscape: The streaming services are officially taking over. This follows Amazon buying the entire MGM studio in 2022 in an $8.5 billion deal; the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Walt Disney (a legacy media company that has heavily pivoted to streaming) in 2019; and the headline-breaking merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures in 2025.
There’s no doubt that the movie business is going to be vastly different from the one millennials and the generations before have known.
The new, powerful, algorithm-based streaming platforms operate entirely differently from the legacy media they have proudly conquered.
While it’s a goldmine for Netflix that it will now gain rights to some of the most influential movies and series ever produced, this could be a make-or-break situation for the $400 billion+ media giant if it fails to handle it properly.
The team at Warner Bros. has been famous for cultivating a slow-growth culture of nurturing creativity, giving artists the freedom to mold their work as they see fit, and then executing it with heart and time. In the end, it is about business, but it is also about the art, the story, the connection with the audience, and the time and risk it takes to build all of that.
The entire business dynamic at Netflix is a far cry from Warner Bros. Unlike the legacy media production houses, there isn’t a balanced relationship of harmony between creativity and corporate interests at Netflix, which has a history of cancelling shows based on strict analytics. People there often fail to measure the cultural impact and the long-term value their projects can potentially cultivate with viewers.
Their entire metric of success for shows is based on numbers; they have zero tolerance for slow-burn movies. They are brutal when it comes to getting rid of their artists and other employees. To them, everything is about how much money the show will bring in and how many new subscribers the company will gain this quarter.
People over the internet are already speculating on how Netflix will destroy Warner Bros. But if the people there are truly strategic, they would have to bet on the slow-growth nature of Warner Bros. while keeping it entirely separate from their main platform.
The strongest asset of legacy media houses is their brand value. If Netflix is successful in preserving that value, it can actually gain much from this deal. But for that, it will have to make compromises, rely less on the fast algorithms, and more on long-term value. However, we’ve never seen this before—a tech-forward business takes over an old one and then allows it to lead.
It’s an $83 billion deal, and that’s profoundly unsettling. To me, when this much money is involved, it means going deep into the very core and completely transforming the values, the vision, the directions, and the entire ecosystem. The sheer volume of money shows just how eager Netflix is to buy Warner Bros. and make it just like itself.
But the pressure this time also falls on Netflix. The company has taken more than $50 billion of debt from banks to make this deal happen, and now it has much to lose if things go south. The stock prices have seen a dip in the market, mostly because of the heavy debt taken and partially because of the organization’s uncompromising history of dealing with art and artists.
Many of the shows it produces or buys fail to strike a chord with viewers. In an era where people already feel Hollywood is losing its spirit, this deal could be the final nail in the coffin if it’s handled the way Netflix has historically operated.
Building something and putting the label “Warner Bros.” over it, or simply optimizing over its already established movie universes, will not be enough this time.
For building actual brand value and profit, Netflix will have to invest more in the essence than the equipment and give freedom to breathe rather than choke on it.