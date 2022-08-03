Warner Bros. cancels HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ movie

Warner Bros. cancelled the release of the completely shot ‘Batgirl’ movie which was earlier said to be released on HBO Max.

As made out by the snub from the recently held Comic-con event in San Diego, Warner Bros. has indefinitely shelved the anticipated solo ‘Batgirl’ title which was said to release on their subscription platform HBO Max in 2023.

The $90 million project which had completed filming with actor Leslie Grace in the titular character of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, was earlier skipped from theatrical release by Warner Bros. to originally premiere movie on the company-owned streaming platform HBO Max.

However, as per the latest developments from foreign-based media agencies, the film will not be seen at all by the legions, as confirmed by a Warner Bros. representative. “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” stated the spokesperson.

The decision has been taken after the film garnered poor reception from the moviegoers at the test screening, in order to cut down on the losses and run for an already expensive cinematic cast. Moreover, for the sake of the brand’s future, the makers felt that ‘an unspeakable Batgirl is going to be irredeemable’.

The mega-budgeted ‘Batgirl’ also featured actors J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser in the pivotal roles, and is helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – the director duo which also worked on a couple of episodes of MCUs superhit miniseries, ‘Ms Marvel’.

