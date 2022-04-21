Warner Bros Discovery says it is shutting down CNN+ streaming service

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O)announced Thursday that it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service less than a month after its launch.

The media company said it envisions news as part of a broader streaming offering that would include sports, entertainment and nonfiction. It said it would pull the plug on the nascent streaming service to invest its resources in CNN’s core news-gathering operations.

“Our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice,” Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement.

The streaming service will cease operations on April 30 and customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.

CNN launched the platform late last month in a bid to capitalize on the rising popularity of streaming video and the growth of digital subscriptions at major news organizations.

The streaming service offers a combination of living, on-demand and interactive programming, with an emphasis on original content.

