Warner confident new additions will strengthen Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain David Warner expressed confidence in his side’s preparations and squad strength ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, vowing to build on last season’s performance and push beyond the playoffs.

Speaking at the pre-tournament captains’ press conference in Lahore, Warner highlighted the importance of continuity while also welcoming the new additions to the squad.

“It’s always great to have players like Adam Zampa and Salman Ali Agha in our group,” Warner said. “For us, it’s about trying to replicate what we did well last year and then improve on areas where we fell short. Hopefully, we can do better this season and go beyond the playoffs.”

Warner also expressed satisfaction with the squad assembled during the player auction, backing his side to compete strongly in the expanded eight-team tournament.

“We’ve got a really good group of players, and I think we did a great job at the auction. We’re ready to compete against the best teams,” he added with a smile.

Karachi Kings had an encouraging campaign in PSL 10, where Warner led from the front with the bat, scoring 368 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.45 and an impressive strike rate of 153.97.

Addressing questions about his fitness at the age of 39, Warner dismissed any concerns, underlining his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition.

“Look, at 39, I’m extremely fit—probably fitter than most people my age playing this game,” he said. “It’s all about maintaining a healthy diet, training hard, and putting in the work on the field. Hopefully, I can score good runs again and put the team in strong positions.”

With a balanced squad and renewed intent, Karachi Kings will be aiming to make a deeper run in PSL 11 under Warner’s leadership.