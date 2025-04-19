Karachi Kings Triumph Over Quetta Gladiators, Warner Praises Bowlers’ Performance

In a gripping contest at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi Kings emerged victorious against Quetta Gladiators. After the win, Karachi Kings’ captain David Warner attributed the team’s success to the bowlers’ impressive performance, particularly during the powerplay.

Warner praised James Vince’s outstanding innings, stating that he played a fantastic game. “James Vince played a brilliant innings, and it was crucial in setting up a competitive total for us,” Warner said.

Warner also highlighted the importance of Mohammad Nabi’s role in the team’s strategy. “We knew Mohammad Nabi would be very useful on this pitch, and his experience played a significant role in our planning,” Warner added.

Warner emphasized that the five wickets secured during the powerplay were instrumental in sealing the win. “We anticipated that the ball would spin on this pitch, and our bowlers did an excellent job in taking crucial wickets at the right time, which ultimately made the difference,” Warner said.

Karachi Kings posted a target of 176 runs, which proved too challenging for Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators managed 119 runs in response, losing 9 wickets. The Karachi Kings’ bowlers delivered a remarkable performance, restricting the opposition and securing a well-deserved win.

Reflecting on the match, Warner said, “Our bowlers did a fantastic job, especially during the powerplay. Taking five wickets in that phase put a lot of pressure on the opposition, and we capitalized on that opportunity.”

Karachi Kings have now won two out of three matches in the ongoing HBL PSL 10.