Warner, Salman boost Karachi Kings squad

Karachi Kings bolstered their squad at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Player Auction with the addition of David Warner, Salman Ali Agha, and wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan.

David Warner returns to Karachi Kings for PKR 7.9 crore after captaining the side in PSL 10.

The dynamic left-hander was one of the team’s standout performers, scoring 368 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 33.45 and a strike rate of 153.97.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Power-hitter Azam Khan was secured for PKR 3.25 crore. Azam began his PSL career with Quetta Gladiators before representing Islamabad United, featuring in 61 matches overall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

He has accumulated 1,206 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 143.40. Behind the stumps, Azam has taken 27 catches and completed seven stumpings, adding further depth to Karachi Kings’ wicketkeeping options.

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha was bought for PKR 5.85 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

Currently leading the national side in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Salman brings valuable experience, having previously represented Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the PSL.

He has scored 730 runs in 36 matches and also contributed with four wickets.

Earlier, ahead of the PSL 11 Player Auction, Karachi Kings retained a strong core by securing Hasan Ali (Platinum), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold), and Saad Baig (Emerging).

The franchise also strengthened its lineup with the direct signing of an England all-rounder.