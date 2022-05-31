Was ‘Zendaya’ attacked in this viral video?

Hollywood actor Zendaya had to issue a statement about her not being the woman who was getting beat in a video is going viral across social media.

The Euphoria actor became the talk of the town when a video of a female getting thrashed surfaced. Social media users pointed out it was not the actor as there was an ankle monitor on her.

Zendaya’s team clarified the woman was not the actor.

Netizens pointed out the similarities between the actor and the female. Some called out other social media users for thinking about the actor’s well being more than that of the alleged victim.

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya is currently shooting a romantic drama titled Challengers. The upcoming film will tell the story of a tennis player-turned-coach Tashi who trains her husband Art to become a Grand Slam champion.

Art then goes head-to-head against Tashi’s best friend Patrick to reach the top.

Recently, the actor was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where she played the role of the love interest of the superhero’s alter-ego Peter Parker (Tom Holland) Michelle Jane Watson.

She appeared in Dune: Part One as Chani, a woman who the protagonist Paul sees in his visions. The fans had criticized the makers for her lack of screen time.

Zendaya was in Euphoria, which revolves around students who struggle with addictions such as drugs, social media, money, and love in an attempt to establish their identities.

