WASA hikes tariff by 175% in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: After an increase in electricity and fuel prices, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has also increased its tariff to 175 per cent to meet its budget deficit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification, the tariff for commercial consumers has been jacked up by 500pc while for the domestic the tariff is up by 175%.

The rise in the tariff will be charged to the consumers o Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, as per notification.

Meanwhile, sources said the tariff has been jacked up for the first time after 2009, when the electricity unit was Rs6.

As the cost of per unit electricity has reached Rs60, the rise was inevitable by the WASA, the sources said.