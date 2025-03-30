WASA Lahore announces water supply timings for Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has announced extended water supply timings during Eidul Fitr to ensure uninterrupted water supply for residents of the provincial capital.



This initiative from WASA Lahore aims to meet the increased water demand during the festive occasion, reflecting the agency’s commitment to public convenience and celebration.

In preparation for Eid, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed chaired a high-level meeting with directors and executives to review water supply arrangements and finalize the tube well operation schedule and water supply timings.

All operational staff’s leaves have been canceled to ensure water supply timings are adhered and seamless water and drainage services during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Here are the scheduled water supply timings from WASA Lahore

Session Eid Day Timings Regular Timings (Post-Eid) First Session 4:30 AM to 10:00 AM 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM Second Session 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Third Session 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The agency has also implemented measures to address any emergencies promptly, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Eid celebration for Lahore’s residents.

Read more: No gas load-shedding during Eid holidays

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that there would be no gas loadshedding in Sindh, including Karachi, during the Eidul Fitr holidays, providing relief to citizens.

According to the company’s statement, the uninterrupted gas supply will be ensured from Chandraat (the night before Eid) until the third day of Eid.

The Shawwal moon has been sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, March 31.

The moon was observed in Islamabad, provincial capitals, and other cities, where citizens saw the moon with the naked eye.