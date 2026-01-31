WASA announces attempt-to-murder cases for stealing manhole covers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore on Saturday issued a strong warning to residents regarding open manholes, announcing that attempt-to-murder cases will be registered against anyone found stealing, buying, or selling manhole covers.

In a message shared on social media, WASA appealed to citizens to help protect lives by immediately reporting missing or damaged manhole covers in their neighborhoods.

“Residents of Lahore are urged to safeguard the lives of their loved ones. If a manhole cover in your street or locality is missing or broken, report it immediately to the nearest WASA office or through the provided complaint channels,” the statement read.

WASA further warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the theft or trade of manhole covers.

“Any person found stealing, purchasing, or selling manhole covers will face FIRs with Section 324 – attempt-to-murder,” the agency warned.

WASA Lahore also shared helpline numbers for water and sewerage-related complaints, advising citizens to contact 1334 or 0334-1334470 to lodge complaints.

The statement came in the wake of a tragic incident in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area, where a woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after falling into an open manhole. Following the incident, and on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, several government officials were arrested on charges of negligence.

A local court on Saturday granted four days’ physical remand of five accused in connection with the Bhati Gate manhole incident.

Police presented the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shafqat Abbas, who approved the physical remand request. The accused include Project Manager Asghar Sandhu, safety in-charge Hunzala, site in-charge Ahmad Nawaz, and two brothers, Salman and Usman, who were working for a private company.

Police had sought a 14-day physical remand to further investigate the incident and collect substantial evidence by questioning those allegedly responsible for the negligence.