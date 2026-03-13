Waseem Akhtar demands govt to explain Kamran Tessori’s removal

Karachi: Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Waseem Akhtar, has demanded that the federal government explain the reasons behind the removal of Kamran Tessori as the governor of Sindh.

The federal government has nominated Nehal Hashmi, a veteran leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), to replace Tessori as the province’s governor.

Speaking to ARY News, Akhtar said the government should at least have taken MQM-P into confidence before making such a decision.

“Even if the government had reasons to remove Kamran Tessori, it should have informed us, just as it consults us on important matters like constitutional amendments,” he said, adding that it was the government’s ethical responsibility to explain its concerns to the party.

Akhtar also questioned whether the decision was taken under pressure from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Responding to a question about leaving the ruling coalition, Akhtar said he would strongly urge MQM-P to quit the government when the party holds its next meeting.

“I will strongly recommend that MQM-P exit the coalition government and record a strong protest,” he said.

However, he noted that no emergency meeting of the party had yet been called. Akhtar added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently abroad, and MQM-P leadership is expected to meet him in Islamabad after his return.

Rejecting the impression that MQM-P wants to remain in the government at any cost, Akhtar said the party’s protest would be sufficient for now, especially considering the country’s security situation.

“The entire country is facing economic challenges, and people are working on the same old salaries. We must also keep the larger national interest in mind,” he added.

Earlier, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar also strongly reacted to the development, saying the Sindh governor’s post has traditionally been held by MQM-P and the party is being deprived of what he described as its constitutional right.

Given such a unilateral decision, MQM-P has no justification to remain in the federal government. “We should immediately exit the federal government,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded a summary to the President of Pakistan for approval. The PM also held a meeting with Nehal Hashmi, congratulating him on his appointment as Sindh Governor.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were also present during the meeting.