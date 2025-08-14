ARY News Senior Anchor Waseem Badami Conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: Waseem Badami, a senior ARY News anchor, has been honoured with the esteemed Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award in recognition of his exceptional journalism services.

At a ceremony on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, his father accepted Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on his behalf.

Waseem Badami, television host and news anchor, hosts popular shows like 11th Hour, Har Lamha Purjosh, and Shan-e-Ramazan, and has a significant social media presence with 4.4 million Instagram followers.

During the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, Waseem Badami played a significant role as a frontline journalist. He gained attention for his live coverage, including announcing Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos on television, which was part of Pakistan’s response to the tensions.

His reporting, particularly during special transmissions from May 8–12, 2025, focused on the conflict, highlighting Pakistan’s military actions, such as the Pakistan Air Force downing five Indian planes and countering Indian media narratives. Waseem Badami’s coverage was praised for uniting Pakistanis and maintaining national morale during the tense period.

He used the platform to counter Indian media’s fake narratives. His coverage was described as responsible and impactful, contributing to Pakistan’s narrative during the standoff.