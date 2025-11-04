Wasim Akram identifies Pakistan’s next pace sensation

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has thrown his weight behind teenage pacer Ali Raza, calling him one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in Pakistan cricket.

In an interview with Wisden Cricket, the former Pakistan captain praised Raza’s raw pace and natural talent, saying that with proper guidance, the youngster could develop into a world-class bowler.

“I very rarely watch Pakistan’s first-class cricket, but I think this young fast bowler, Ali Raza, has a bright future ahead,” Akram said.

“If he’s guided properly and understands what it takes to become a top red-ball bowler, the white-ball success will follow automatically.”

Wasim Akram also shared his optimism about the current global pace scene, pointing out that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Starc have all rediscovered their rhythm.

“Shaheen, in particular, has regained his pace, which is a great sign,” he noted.

However, he did not hold back when addressing what he sees as one of the sport’s biggest challenges, which is politics creeping into cricket.

“What I don’t like in cricket is politics; sports should be away from it,” he said. “In league cricket, every player from every nation should be picked. Be brave, be bigger, but that’s not happening, unfortunately.”

“That’s where the ICC and cricket boards need to step in. Regardless of who owns the leagues or the teams, opportunities should be open for everyone,” he added.

For the unversed, seventeen-year-old Ali Raza has been one of the breakout performers of PSL 10, representing Peshawar Zalmi.

The right-arm quick picked up 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.25 and an economy rate of 9.18, earning plaudits from both fans and former players.