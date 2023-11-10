Wasim Akram reveals reason for bowling first against Bangladesh in World Cup 1999

Bangladesh’s win over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 is considered one of the greatest upsets in the 50-over tournament’s history, and then captain Wasim Akram revealed the reason for electing to field in the fixture.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh clinched a memorable 62-run win over Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 fixture at Northampton’s Country Groun Stadium on May 31.

Bangladesh scored 223-9 after being sent to bat first by Pakistan. Akram Khan was the standout batter with his 42 off 66 deliveries with six boundaries to his name. Opener Shahriar Hossain chipped in with his 60-ball 39.

The latter’s knock included five fours.

Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the pick of Pakistan bowlers as he took a five-wicket haul.

In chase of the 224-run target, Pakistan were dismissed for just 161 in 44.3 overs. Then-Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram and all-rounder Azhar Mehmood scored 29 runs each.

Saqlain Mushtaq and wicketkeeper Moin Khan scored 21 and 18 respectively.

Wasim Akram opened up on the reason for making Bangladesh bat first in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. The legendary pacer said the side decided to field first as they had batted first throughout the tournament after winning toss.

He said the decision to field first was an “experiment”.

The former cricketer said they wanted to test the bench strength in the fixture and make those players play that hadn’t played before.

Wasim Akram added that the decision to bat or field after winning the toss is made by either the team or its management.

