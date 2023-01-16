Wasim Akram’s son Tahmoor becomes MMA fighter

The first-born son of Pakistan cricket’s great, Wasim Akram, Tahmoor is now a professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter.

It’s like father, like son case happening for the Swing of Sultan right there, as his eldest son, Tahmoor Wasim Akram followed in the footsteps of his father and has chosen sport as a career.

However, unlike his father, Tahmoor, who lives in the USA, is pursuing the dream to be an MMA fighter and has received his training in mixed martial arts. The young athlete is now a professional MMA fighter and has also participated in a fight recently, confirmed the veteran cricketer, at a recent cricket event in UAE.

Speaking of cricket, Akram stated, “My son has been living in America, there is not much cricket there, anyway.”

“I have given my children the right to live the life they want. If he wants to be a fighter, then he must,” added the former fast bowler.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tahmoor, 26, is the eldest of two sons Wasim Akram had from his first marriage with Huma Mufti. He has a younger brother, Akbar. Their mother passed away in October 2009, following multiple organ failure.

Akram later married an Australian social worker, Shaniera, in 2013, and their first daughter, Aiyla was born the following year.

