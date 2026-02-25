Abrar’s exclusion against England was Pakistan’s big mistake: Wasim Jaffer

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said Pakistan committed a costly tactical mistake by dropping Abrar Ahmed for their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against England.

Harry Brook smashed a blistering century to lead England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super Eight clash on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, Jaffer praised England captain Brook’s innings against Pakistan, writing: “50-ball 100 to take your team into the semi-finals single-handedly — this is what dreams are made of! Well played, Harry Brook.”

He further added that India benching Axar Patel against South Africa and Pakistan dropping Abrar for this game were “really surprising and costly tactical mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi also hailed Brook’s century as a “world-class knock.”

Afridi rattled the England top order with a burst of three wickets before Brook produced a captain’s innings to steer his side home.

“In my opinion, this will be the best innings of his life,” Afridi told reporters.

“It wasn’t an easy pitch to bat on, but he took the game away from us.”

Promoted to number three after a morning conversation with England coach Brendon McCullum, Brook walked in after Afridi dismissed Phil Salt off the first ball of the innings.

Afridi then removed Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell to leave England reeling at 35-3 in the powerplay.

Brook stood firm, adding 45 runs for the fifth wicket with Sam Curran and 52 for the sixth with Will Jacks.

His century was the second-fastest in T20 World Cup history and the first ever by a team’s captain.

Only West Indies great Chris Gayle, against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup, reached three figures quicker, taking just 47 balls.

Afridi was hit for a six and a four as Brook raced through the nervous nineties in two balls, moving from 90 to 100 before raising his bat to celebrate.