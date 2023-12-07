Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi announces to quit PTI

The Former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday decided to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and politics, ARY News reported.

In his message on X, formerly Twitter, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi wrote: “My political career aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institutions.”

“Therefore, I announce to quit and leave politics and PTI.” He added.

In his tweet, he further wrote, “I defy all violent acts against the state institutions and narrative that mislead the whole nation by PTI. Long live Pakistan!”

Back in October 2023, Former Federal Minister Farrukh Habib announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The former federal minister had been arrested from Gwadar along with his four brothers and many other people.

Farrukh Habib’s brother approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) following his arrest for his recovery.

He was among the founding members of PTI’s student wing – the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) – and also served as the minister of state for information in Imran Khan’s cabinet.

The former PTI leader announced the development while addressing a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party’s top leadership.