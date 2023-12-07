17.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi announces to quit PTI

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday decided to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and politics, ARY News reported.

In his message on X, formerly Twitter, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi wrote: “My political career aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institutions.”

“Therefore, I announce to quit and leave politics and PTI.” He added.

In his tweet, he further wrote, “I defy all violent acts against the state institutions and narrative that mislead the whole nation by PTI. Long live Pakistan!”

Back in October 2023, Former Federal Minister Farrukh Habib announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The former federal minister had been arrested from Gwadar along with his four brothers and many other people.

Farrukh Habib’s brother approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) following his arrest for his recovery.

He was among the founding members of PTI’s student wing – the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) – and also served as the minister of state for information in Imran Khan’s cabinet.

The former PTI leader announced the development while addressing a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party’s top leadership.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.