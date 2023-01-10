Wasiq Qayyum’s interim bail extended in section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court has extended interim bail of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 during the party’s rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, judge Zafar Iqbal heard the violation of the section 144 case against the PTI leader.

Wasiq Qayyum’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed the exemption from personal appearance plea and told the court that because of the Punjab assembly meeting the Deputy speaker couldn’t appear before the court.

The court accept the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing till January 14.

Earlier, an Islamabad district and sessions court has extended interim bail of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

