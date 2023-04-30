WATCH: 22 snakes, chameleon recovered from woman’s luggage

At least 22 snakes of different species and one Chameleon were recovered from a woman passenger’s luggage at India’s Chennai airport.

According to details, the woman arrived at the Chennai airport on April 28 from Kuala Lumpur on Flight No. AK13 where she was intercepted by the Customs officials on the basis of suspicion.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On 28th April, a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act,… pic.twitter.com/tQCmdElZkm — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2023

“On examination of her checked-in luggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found [and] seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972,” tweeted Chennai Customs.

A video from the airport showed custom officials taking out the snake using a long rod while some wriggling out of the crates on the floor.

Later, the custom officials arrested the woman and produced her before a local court on Saturday, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

