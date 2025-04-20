WATCH: Abdul Samad’s quick-fire innings in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi’s lower order batter Abdul Samad played a late cameo against Multan Sultans in the 9th match of the HBL PSL 10 match played in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Samad scored quick-fire forty runs after playing 14 balls during his 27-minute stay at the wicket.

Abdul Samad smashed four boundaries and three maximums during his inning.

Peshawar Zalmi thumped Multan Sultans by 120 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, thanks to a brilliant batting display of their middle order, followed by a four-fer by young Ali Raza here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a formidable 228-run target, Muhammad Rizwan’s side were bundled out at 107 as none of their batters, except Usman Khan who made 44 off 22 deliveries , looked in touch.

The pace and spin combination of Peshawar Zalmi was too much for the rest of the batting order to handle, even with Usman Khan’s valiant effort. Ali Raza, a young star, was brilliant with the ball and took four wickets for 21 runs in a four-over quota, which put the Multan Sultans out of the game.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 227-7 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Muhammad Haris, and Abdul Samad remained heroes with the bat.