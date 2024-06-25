Watch: Afghanistan batters survive horrible mix-up

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai narrowly escaped a run-out in a thrilling T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday.

The dramatic incident occurred during the 16th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Mustafizur Rahman bowled a length ball outside off, and Gurbaz cut it to Rishad Hossain at backward point. However, Hossain fumbled to pick up the ball, allowing the two batters to take off for the run.

In a moment of confusion, Gurbaz watched the ball and ran back, while Azmatullah continued to run towards the bowler’s end.

The mix-up presented Bangladesh with a golden opportunity to dismiss one of the Afghan batters, but Hossain’s hesitation proved costly.

Gurbaz seized the chance to complete the run by rushing towards the non-striker’s end, as Azmatullah returned to the striker’s end.

Interestingly, Azmatullah departed on the next ball he faced.