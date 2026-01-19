Watch Ahmed Hussain's stunning catch against Scotland

Pakistan all-rounder Ahmed Hussain took another brilliant catch during his side’s clash against Scotland in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026.

Ahmed, 18, once again made headlines after pulling off a stunning grab against Scotland during the 45th over of the game, highlighting Pakistan’s improved fielding over the past couple of months.

On the fifth ball of Mohammad Sayyam’s over, Scotland batter Manu Saraswat tried to whip a full and straight delivery on the leg side but ended up offering a leading edge. Ahmad Hussain, running back from the backward point, completed an outstanding catch.

The catch quickly grabbed attention, with commentators praising the Pakistani fielder for his outstanding grab.

This was not the first time Ahmed demonstrated his fielding prowess. The right-hander also took a blinder at the point during Pakistan’s opening encounter against England.

Nonetheless, Pakistan eased past Scotland by six wickets to open their account in the mega event.

The Green Shirts chased down a mere 188-run target in 43.1 overs, losing four wickets in the process here at the Takashinga Sports Club on Monday.

Ahmed Hussain and Usman Khan starred with the bat, forging a 111-run partnership for the third wicket.

Both batters showed composure at the crease, with Usman Khan top-scoring with 75 from 85 balls. Ahmed Hussain remained the second-highest scorer with 47 off 92 deliveries.

For Scotland, Ollie Jones was the pick of the bowlers, who took two wickets. Manu Saraswat also bowled well and scalped two wickets.