Watch: Alligator bites trainer at birthday party

Watch: An animal trainer from Utah USA was bitten by an alligator when she was feeding it during a birthday party.

The alligator chomped down on her hand and refused to let go until after one of the adult guests jumped on its back to help her.

The 31-year-old animal trainer named Lindsay Bull said that she’s fed the 8.6ft long alligator named Darthgator hundreds of times in the past, but he was being a little pushy on Saturday as she opened its enclosure.

In the video, Bull can be shouting ‘back’ and pushing the 150-pound reptile.

Talking to CNN, Bull said, “Everything was going pretty normal, nothing unusual for interactions between me and Darth. But anybody that works with animals like this knows that there’s a chance that something can go wrong.”

She added, “He thrashed and at that point, I realized this is going to be a serious, potentially really big injury.”

The alligator eventually let go after two guests jumped into the enclosure and helped the animal trainer get rid of the alligator’s grip.

She suffered tendon damage and had chipped bones in her wrist and hand. Doctors operated on her hand on Saturday and put her on aggressive antibiotic treatment to prevent infection.

Despite being bitten and suffering many injuries Bull is not traumatized at all and wants to go back to the enclosure as soon as possible.

“I can’t wait to get back in and hang out with my buddy again,” she said.

