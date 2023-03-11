WATCH: Amazons win Women’s League against Super Women

Amazons won the three-match Women’s League after beating Super Women in the third and final game by 33 runs on Saturday.

British all-rounder Danni Wyatt, who played for the Amazons, and captain Bismah Maroof were the standout performers with the bat.

The winners, electing to bat first, put up 218-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten half-century by the skipper.

The captain led from the front and top-scored with 51 from 32 balls. The left-handed batter hit six boundaries and a maximum in the series decider.

She put on a 67-run partnership with England’s Tammy Beaumont (39 from 26).

Danni Wyatt, on the other hand, scored 20-ball 43. Her knock included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Aiman Anwer picked took two wickets.

Sri Lankan opening batter Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten century went in vain as Super Women managed 185-8 in the run chase.

The left-handed batter scored 107 from 60 with the help of 12 fours and six sixes. She put up a 90-run stand with Iram Javed (35 off 29) on the third wicket.

Fatima Sana took three wickets whereas Danni Wyatt dismissed two batters.

The match was for women’s empowerment through education.

