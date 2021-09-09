WATCH: An island emerges near Kund Malir beach

LASBELA: In a spectacular turn of events transpiring off the Kund Malir coast, a new island have popped up as discovered by the fishermen sailing along the coast on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The onlookers who are familiar with the area, within the swathes of Hingol National Park on near the Makran Coastal Highway, said the island appeared from the depths of sea and it spans over a large area.

A technical advisor on marine fisheries at World Wild Fund (WWF), Moazzam Khan, told ARY News that the geographical changes within the ocean depths often result in such sights phenomena.

Chadam, as the newly emerged island has been termed after the endonym of the area, will soon disappear and drown back into the sea, Khan said noting that it is a normal activity around this area.

Such islands emerge, remain in place for a while and then diminish back into the seas, he said.

