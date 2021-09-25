WATCH: Angry bird attacks food-delivery drone

The bizarre scene of attacking a drone by an angry bird was filmed in the skies of the Australian capital, Canberra. Roberts managed to film the raven hanging onto the back of the aircraft and furiously pecking it with its beak.

Under the weight of the giant bird, the drone attempted to free itself and then dropped the delivery from way above the ground. It then hurriedly flew away.

A spokesman for Wing said drones are operating as normal in other suburbs and they were yet to learn of any birds being injured from the aircraft.

“As is common during nesting season, certain bird species demonstrate territorial behaviour and swoop at moving objects,” the spokesman said.