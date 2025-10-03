Watch: Ankalaev, Pereira fully focused in UFC 320 face off

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira aren’t letting their temper lose ahead of their anticipated championship rematch at UFC 320 as both fighters faceoff in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The duo attended a presser ahead of their face off for the UFC 320 in Las Vegas this Saturday

The two are keeping it all business despite having a clear dislike for each other.

The Russian fighter defeated Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 this past March and looks to end the feud with another statement victory Saturday.

During the staredown, Pereira could be heard saying in Portuguese: “I don’t want to go back to the tire shop.”

Meanwhile, a win for Ankalaev might push Pereira out of the division for good. So far he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world as he looks to go undefeated in 14 straight fights.

UFC 320 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the evening’s co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for his third straight title defense when he takes on Cory Sandhagen.