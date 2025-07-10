‘The Morning Show’ season 4 trailer is out now

After a two-year hiatus, Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series The Morning Show is poised to make a powerful return with its fourth season, as revealed in a newly released trailer.

The upcoming session promises to plunge viewers into a fast-moving narrative that mirrors some of the most pressing issues of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, sets the tone in the teaser, stating: “We have to question everything that we see and we hear now more than ever.” The show’s core ensemble—Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, and Nestor Carbonell—returns alongside a slate of fresh faces, including Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, and William Jackson Harper.

Helmed by showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt, and directed by Mimi Leder, the series continues to examine the ethical and emotional complexities behind the media curtain. Season 4 will pick up after the UBA-NBN merger, throwing the newsroom into deeper chaos as it wrestles with “newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.”

The official synopsis hints at a reality distorted by deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate deception—raising central questions: Who can you trust? What is actually real?

Season 3 ended with Alex supporting the UBA-NBN merger, turning down a lucrative and powerful offer from Paul Marks (played by Jon Hamm). Meanwhile, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and her brother Hal voluntarily turned themselves in to the FBI for their presence during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

While the consequences of Bradley’s decision remain uncertain, the trailer suggests she’ll continue her investigative work at UBA-NBN. Tensions are expected to escalate as her pursuit of a major story may place her in conflict with Alex—setting the stage for another emotionally charged and politically resonant season.

Season 4 of The Morning Show looks to deliver the same mix of high-octane newsroom drama and moral complexity that has made it one of Apple TV+’s flagship series.