WATCH: Armed duo executes robbery in mere 13 second

KARACHI: A shocking incident of armed robbery in the vicinity of Korangi KDA Employees Society came to light when two armed culprits rob a woman within a mere 13 seconds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage came to light, showing the victim – a woman – stepping out of a rickshaw outside her house when one of the armed robbers confronted her, forcefully seized her bag, and fled from the scene on the motorbike.

The footage shows the faces of two youths who managed to rob and deprive the woman from mobile phones and other valuables.

The local police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, utilizing the clear images captured in the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.