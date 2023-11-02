36.9 C
WATCH: Armed men wearing helmets rob jewellery showroom

Three armed men wearing helmets robbed a jewellery shop located in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the robbers wearing helmets can be seen in the footage facing the shopkeepers and the customers, one of the robbers was caught by the staff of the shop, while two others fled the scene with some looted gold.

According to police, the armed men took away the jewellery kept on the shop’s counter at gunpoint. When they tried to flee, the staff managed to nab one of them.

The arrested robber has been identified as 26-year-old Faizan, who hails from the capital’s Nand Nagari area.

Faizan was facing three criminal cases and had recently come out of jail on bail, the police said and added he is being interrogated and teams have been formed to nab his two aides.

