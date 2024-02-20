24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
WATCH: Armed robbers loot man at doorstep

Adnan Rajput
By Adnan Rajput
KARACHI: Sindh police yet again failed to control the crime in the city as robbers looted another man outside his house in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A citizen made the video of the incident from his house showing, a man who was reportedly coming home after withdrawing cash – Rs 200,000 – from the bank.

The three robbers on two motorbikes chased the citizens from the bank to his doorstep where he was surrounded and deprived the man of cash, mobile, and other valuables.

The accused were wearing helmets and masks to hide their identities.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

