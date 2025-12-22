Watch: Asia Cup winning Pakistan U19 team receives grand welcome

The Pakistan Under-19 team was accorded a hero’s welcome on its return home after lifting the ACC U19 Asia Cup for the first time on Sunday.

The squad arrived early hours of Monday at the Islamabad International Airport.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its official social media platforms, players and members of the coaching staff were seen being received with bouquets amid applause and celebrations.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed led the reception, personally congratulating the youngsters on a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s age-group cricket.

Fans also turned up in huge numbers to greet the champions, showering rose petals and interacting with the players as the squad celebrated Pakistan’s maiden ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title.



Pakistan’s triumph was built on a commanding all-round performance in the final, where they successfully defended a mammoth total of 348 by bowling India out for just 156 in 26.2 overs to seal a resounding 191-run win.

Ali Raza led the bowling attack with figures of 4 for 42 in 6.2 overs, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam and Huzaifa Ahsan provided excellent support, claiming two wickets each.