Watch: Australia players take a dig at India handshake controversy

With the Australia-India series looming, the Aussies have taken a dig at Indian cricketers over the handshake row against Pakistan.

A video released by an Australian broadcaster, Kayo Sports, where players appears to be seen playing mind games before the highly anticipated series.

The players were apparently mocking the Indian team including both male and female.

The video includes: Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, pacer Josh Hazlewood, spinner Sophie Molineux, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

In the video, one player can be heard saying, “We all know India is on its way. But we’ve identified one critical weakness.”

Another player then joined in, referring to the handshake controversy: “We know that they’re not huge fans of the traditional greeting, so we can throw them off before we’ve even bowled a ball.”

It is worth mentioning here that Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan on all three meetings of the Asia Cup.

The controversy became one of the talking points of the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh is seen pulling a move where he puts his finger in an ice cup, mimicking a famous scene from a previous match involving Australian player Travis Head.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood remained cheeky throughout, asking: “What about the shooter?”