Watch: Australia’s Travis Head hits fastest World Cup 2023 fifty

Australia’s Travis Head has scored the fastest fifty in the ongoing ODI Men’s World Cup 2023.

Travis Head, playing his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament, took just 25 balls to reach his 19th score of fifty or more in one-day internationals.

NZ’s McCullum holds the record for the two fastest 50s in the World Cup. He scored 77 (50 in 18 balls) against England in 2015 and a 20-ball fifty in 2007 against Canada.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first against five-time champions Australia in Dharamsala.

The Black Caps, runners-up at the last two World Cups, are well-placed to reach the semi-finals with four wins from five games.

They made one change from the side which suffered their only loss so far to India at the same Himalayan venue last week.

Jimmy Neesham replaced Mark Chapman, who has a calf injury, while Australia brought in Head for all-rounder Cameron Green

Australia are currently fourth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses.