WATCH: Babar Azam loses cool after dismissal

Babar Azam was left furious following his dismissal during the high-octane Big Bash League (BBL) 15 encounter between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The right-hander made 47 from 39 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries before getting cleaned up by Nathan McAndrew.

He was involved in a 141-run stand in just 74 balls with Steve Smith, who scored 100 from 42 balls.

However, Babar was visibly angry with himself after losing his wicket and was seen striking the boundary cushion with his bat.

“Wasn’t happy, Babar. Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge,” the official BBL handle posted the video on its social media handle.

Before getting dismissed, Babar Azam was denied a single from Steve Smith after the former had faced three consecutive dot balls.

In the very next over, Steve Smith fully capitalized on Power Surge — a strategic, two-over period the batting team chooses after the 10th over, where fielding restrictions are eased with only two fielders allowed outside the inner circle, hitting 32 runs in the over.

Eventually, Sydney Sixers romped to a five-wicket victory while chasing 190 run target.

Steve Smith starred with the bat, scoring a sublime 100 off 42 balls, striking nine sixes and five fours.

The emphatic win lifted the Sixers to fourth place on the BBL 15 points table, putting them firmly on course for a playoff berth.

They will now face fifth-placed Brisbane Heat in their final group-stage fixture on Sunday, with the result set to determine the last team to qualify for the playoffs.