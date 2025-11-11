WATCH: Babar Azam stunning catch during first Sri Lanka ODI

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam may not be up to the mark with the bat in the first ODI, but he contributed with a stunning one-handed catch at the slips against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Babar pulled off a stunner in the 27th over of Sri Lanka’s innings on Haris Rauf’s bowling.

The pacer bowled a length ball outside off with caught the outside edge of Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Babar, stationed at wide slip, dived to his right to pull off a sensational one-handed catch.

Babar, pleased with his fielding effort, got up and stared at wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who, alongside other teammates, surrounded the former, while the pacer ran in jubilation.

Babar Azam’s stunner helped Pakistan reduce Sri Lanka to 147/4 while defending a 300-run target.