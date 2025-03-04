WATCH: Ball hit stumps but bails don’t fall, Steve Smith survives in CT 2025

DUBAI: Australia’s Steve Smith survived incredible dismissal scare in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Smith narrowly escaped dismissal in the 14th over, when Axar Patel bowled a delivery that Smith edged onto his pad, and the ball gently hit the base of the off-stump. However, in a remarkable twist, the bails didn’t fall, granting Smith a dramatic reprieve.

Australia lost wickets at regular intervals, but Steve Smith remained firm at one end and kept the scoreboard ticking with crucial partnerships.

He capitalized on his lucky escape, forming a crucial 54-run partnership with Alex Carey and scoring a vital half-century off 68 deliveries. His gritty knock of 73 runs, featuring four fours and one six, made him the top scorer for Australia.

Ball hits the stumps but damn Those Zing bails are heavy ✊

Smithy 😳 #championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/RrupcVuqCl — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 4, 2025

Australia ultimately scored 264 runs against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. After opting to bat, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Former champions had a poor start as their new opener, Cooper Connolly, was dismissed for a duck after playing nine deliveries.

After the first wicket, Head and Steve Smith added a quick-fire stand of 50 runs. Travis Head smashed five fours and two sixes in his 39 off 33 deliveries before being dismissed off Varun Chakravarthy.

After Smith’s departure in the 37 overs, Alex Carey took the charge and helped Australia reach a competitive total. He scored 61 off 59 deliveries, with eight fours and one six.

Mohammed Shami was the stand-out bowler for India with 3 three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets.