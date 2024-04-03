Watch: Bangladesh team trolled after five players run to save boundary

In a bizarre video that went viral online, five Bangladesh players chased behind one ball to save a boundary in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The ongoing second Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has become a trolling event, more than cricketing showdown.

The Bangladeshi team become a source of joy and laughter for fans worldwide. From a hilarious DRS call to a botched catch attempt by three players, the match has provided plenty of entertainment.

However, the latest viral video from the game is making rounds on social media where five Bangladesh players scrambling to stop a boundary in the Sylhet Test had fans roaring with laughter.

In the was the 21st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings when Jayasuriya played Hasan Mahmud’s length ball past gully and five Bangladesh fielders chased it together.

The effort was to stop the boundary and the hosts did it without fail. The Lankans, meanwhile, settled for a couple of runs but Bangladesh surely set a classic example of a clowning act.

Some even compared it to a scene from the beloved movie ‘Lagaan,’ while others couldn’t help but chuckle at the players’ antics, likening them to clowns.

Despite theses events, the cricketing action was intense. Sri Lanka showcased their dominance with Asitha Fernando’s impressive bowling, which helped bowl out Bangladesh for just 178 runs in the first innings, giving Sri Lanka a commanding 353-run lead. However, batting struggles plagued Sri Lanka in their second innings, leaving them at a precarious 102-6 at stumps on the third day, still leading by a substantial 455 runs.