Watch: Bear tries biting out doorbell camera in California

In an unusual incident that left the netizen in surprise, a Bear in California tried to take a bite out of a doorbell camera.

A video that went viral in no time shows a curious black bear wandering around in front of a home door. The resident of the home said that his doorbell recorded the Bear when he was trying to eat the doorbell camera of his home.

The bear first checks out the doorbell with his paws and then started biting it out with his fierce jaws.

The bear’s attempt to bite the doorbell camera gave an inside view of the bear’s jaws and teeth.

Read more: School principal faces bear, video goes viral

Earlier, a video of a school principal’s encounter with a bear in the United States is going viral on the social media application Facebook.

The incident happened in Virginia state. The video, owned by James Marsh, showed the school principal opening the lid of a dumpster.

He dashed for safety just before the bear came out of it. A woman, who watching the scene from inside a building, closed the door to save herself.

Surprisingly, he was safe as the animal went in the opposite direction.