Watch: Billboard collapses on vehicles amid heavy rain

A massive billboard collapsed in India’s Kalyan area of Thane district, Maharashtra, on Friday morning, reviving memories of the devastating Mumbai hoarding collapse earlier this year.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 AM at the busy Sahajanand Chowk, where a large wooden billboard crashed down on three vehicles parked below amid heavy rains and gusty winds.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, according to officials. Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal attributed the collapse to the heavy rains and strong winds that hit the area on Friday morning.

Following the incident, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Indurani Jakhad visited the site and assured strict action against the contractor for failing to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A police complaint will be lodged against the erring contractor, who will be held liable for damage to vehicles and medical costs of injured individuals, if any.

The KDMC has promised to provide compensation to those affected and will conduct a thorough check of all hoardings to prevent a repeat of the incident.

This incident brings back memories of the deadly hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on May 13 this year, which claimed 17 lives and injured 74 others.

